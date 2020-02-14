UPMC Western Maryland to receive $90M investment

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will invest $90 million over five years to enhance services and improve facilities at UPMC Western Maryland.

UPMC Western Maryland was formed earlier this month when Cumberland-based Western Maryland Health System merged with UPMC. During a Feb. 13 event to celebrate the integration, UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan said the merger and the initial $90 million investment from UPMC will benefit patients.

"As the evidence of the $90 million investment begins to take shape, we will continue to evaluate the best ways to meet the needs of our patients and community," Mr. Ronan said. "We've been talking for a long time now about how this integration would strengthen our abilities and opportunities to provide world-class care right her in Cumberland. Now, we can actually begin doing that."

Western Maryland Health System and UPMC entered a clinical affiliation in February 2018. About a year later, the systems signed a nonbinding letter of intent to merge.

