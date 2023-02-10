UPMC making headlines: 10 things to know

Nick Thomas (Twitter) -

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has been in the headlines recently, with stories ranging from the health system being a target of Pennsylvania lawmakers amid allegations of monopolizing the local market to its planned acquisition of a fourth hospital in Ireland.

Here are 10 things in the past six months to know about the 40-hospital system that employs 92,000 people:

  1. Two state lawmakers set their sights on UPMC after a report from the American Economic Liberties Project accused the system of building a monopoly.

  2. UPMC is to acquire the Sports Surgery Clinic in Dublin. The 101-bed hospital becomes UPMC's fourth hospital in Ireland.

  3. The system plans to raise its minimum wage to $18 an hour, more than double the statutory minimum wage in Pennsylvania. The increase will be phased in initially by January 2025, with increases across the whole system by 2026.

  4. UPMC Altoona came to an agreement with unionized nurses at the hospital to approve a three-year deal after five months of negotiation. The new contract could lead to some nurses earning a more than 30 percent wage increase over the life of the contract, which is set to expire in 2025.

  5. UPMC pledged Oct. 4 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent within the next eight years.

  6. UPMC plans to open a new outpatient medical center in Derry Township, Pa., to include urgent care, cardiology and women's health services.

  7. The system is targeting the Feb. 12 Super Bowl to relaunch its Minutes Matter ad campaign in local markets to focus on emergency preparedness during a mental health emergency.

  8. UPMC Enterprises, the system's venture capital arm, joined in a $50 million financing round for Clearsense, a healthcare analytics and data company.

  9. UPMC is transitioning its 25-bed rural hospital in Lock Haven, Pa., to an outpatient emergency department.

  10. UPMC reported revenue of $18.9 billion in the first nine months of the year Nov. 22 but posted an overall loss of $1.1 billion.

