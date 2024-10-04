UNC Health satellite campus to close wellness center

Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex, a satellite campus part of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, has shared plans to close its Wellness Center of Wakefield in Raleigh on Nov. 15.

"We explored every possible option for this site, including partnerships and finding new ways to boost enrollment," UNC Health Rex said in a statement on its website. "However, the Wakefield Wellness Center never fully recovered from the pandemic and we’ve exhausted every effort to continue operations."

UNC Health Rex plans to repurpose the facility for clinical services in the future. Its Rex Outpatient Rehabilitation of Wakefield and Raleigh Orthopaedics clinics will stay open following the wellness center closure.

The closure comes after UNC Health Rex filed plans with state regulators to develop a $462.1 million, 50-bed community hospital in Wake Forest, N.C.





