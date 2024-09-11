UNC Health satellite campus files plan for new $462M hospital

Raleigh-based UNC Health Rex, a satellite campus part of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, has filed a certificate of need application to build a hospital in Wake Forest, N.C., for $462.1 million, a spokesperson for UNC Health told Becker's Sept. 11.

UNC Health Rex comprises two hospitals in Raleigh and Holly Springs, N.C.

The new hospital would feature 50 beds and two operating rooms, the spokesperson said. It would sit on around 50 acres of land and employ more than 500 people, according to a Sept. 11 news release.

UNC Health Rex also filed a second CON proposal to bring 20 acute care beds and two ORs to its main Raleigh hospital for $16.5 million.

"Our proposals will allow us to meet the growing health care needs of our community and begin to alleviate our current capacity constraints," Kirsten Riggs, interim president of UNC Health Rex, said in the release. "We are eager to begin development of a new hospital in northern Wake County and to expand our main Raleigh campus. We want to be ready to provide excellent care for our region’s aging and growing population closer to home."

A public hearing on the two projects, along with multiple competing proposals, is scheduled for Oct. 18. The CON office is expected to make a decision on the projects next year.

UNC Health comprises 15 hospitals — including its two UNC Health Rex hospitals — as well as 19 hospital campuses, more than 900 clinics, and clinical patient care programs at the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC School of Medicine, the release said.