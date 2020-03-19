Trump signs $100B coronavirus relief plan: 5 things to know

President Donald Trump on March 18 signed a $100 billion coronavirus relief package, which includes provisions for paid emergency leave and free COVID-19 testing, according to CNBC.

Five things to know:

1. The bill ensures businesses with fewer than 500 employees offer two weeks of paid sick leave to workers. The leave can be used for quarantine due to exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19 or to care for a family member quarantined due to exposure to symptoms of COVID-19. Employees can also use the leave to care for a child if the child's school or daycare is closed or unavailable due to COVID-19, according to Forbes.

2. Some have criticized the bill, arguing it does not go far enough in granting sick leave to employees of large companies. Read more about the controversy in The New York Times and Vox.

3. The bill guarantees free testing for COVID-19. Private health plans must provide coverage for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, including the costs of provider, emergency room and urgent care visits. If a COVID-19 test is ordered or administered during a provider visit, government payers must cover the cost for their beneficiaries.

4. The American Hospital Association said it's pleased that Congress passed the package, but noted there's more work to do. "Hospitals and health systems, which are on the frontlines in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, need significant financial support for numerous time-sensitive and critical tasks," AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement. "These include obtaining scarce supplies and equipment to protect caregivers and patients, increasing surge capacity, including beds and temporary structures, to diagnose and treat patients and support for obtaining child care. Congress must act now during this critical window of time."

5. The White House and Congress are also working on the details of a broader relief bill, which could exceed $1 trillion, according to CNBC.

