Nonprofit hospitals in these 10 states report lowest expenses per inpatient day

The average adjusted expenses per inpatient day for nonprofit hospitals in the U.S. was $2,653 in 2018. In four states, those expenses were more than $1,000 lower.

Below are the 10 states where nonprofit hospitals reported the lowest adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2018, according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.

These figures, which are based on information from the 2018 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for registered U.S. community hospitals, defined as public, nonfederal, short-term general and other hospitals. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

1. Mississippi: $1,385

2. South Dakota: $1,550

3. Montana: $1,567

4. Iowa: $1,578

5. Alabama: $1,731

6. Arkansas: $1,817

7. North Dakota: $1,820

8. Kentucky: $1,915

9. Virginia: $1,943

10. Kansas: $1,983

