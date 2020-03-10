7 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

The following seven hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since Jan. 1. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

1. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.) — from "A-" to "BBB+" (S&P Global Ratings)

2. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.) — from "Baa2" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service)

3. Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis) — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service)

4. Integris (Oklahoma City) — from "A1" to "A2" (Moody's Investors Service)

5. Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville, Ala.) — from "Ba1" to "Ba3" (Moody's Investors Service)

6. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.) — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service) 

7. Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Lumberton, N.C.) — from "A-" to "BBB+" (Fitch Ratings)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020.

 

