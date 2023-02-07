Tower Health suffers rating downgrade amid persistent financial struggles

Troubled West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which is currently undergoing a strategic review and selling off several assets, suffered a rating downgrade on its bonds, S&P Global reported Feb. 6, adding that the outlook is negative.

"The downgrade reflects Tower Health's significant ongoing operating losses that are expected to continue in fiscal 2023, and a steep decline in unrestricted reserves to a level that we view as highly vulnerable," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Anne Cosgrove.

The negative outlook reflects a 1 in 3 chance the rating could be further downgraded if management is unable to stem the operating losses and execute on a plan to stabilize the organization, or if unrestricted reserves decline further, S&P said.

Tower Health is aiming to sell a number of its urgent care centers and has retained Houlihan Lokey in an advisory capacity to help it "strengthen the system's financial structure."