The National Institutes of Health awards $100M in autism research grants

The National Institutes of Health awarded $100 million to support nine Autism Centers of Excellence, according to a Sept. 6 news release.
The funding will support research at individual research centers working on projects to understand and develop interventions for autism spectrum disorder.
2022 Autism Centers of Excellence grants:
- Columbia University Health Sciences - Prospective Genetic Risk Evaluation and Assessment in Autism, by Wendy Chung, MD, PhD and Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele, MD.
- Stanford University - Center for Sleep in Autism Spectrum Disorder, Joachim Hallmayer, MD.
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Brain and Behavior Study of ASD from Infancy through Adolescence, Joseph Piven, MD.
- Drexel University - Public Health and Autism Science Advancing Equitable Strategies Across the Life Course, Diana Robins, PhD and Diana Schendel, PhD.
- Duke University - Translational Digital Health and Computational Approach to Early Identification, Outcome Monitoring and Biomarker Discovery in ASD, Geraldine Dawson, PhD.
- The University of Wisconsin-Madison - Toward Healthy Aging in Adults with Autism: A Longitudinal Clinical and Multimodal Brain Imaging Study, Janet Lainhart, MD, Andrew Alexander, PhD, and Brandon Zielinski, MD, PhD.
- University of Pittsburgh - Mental Health in Autistic Adults: An RDoC Approach, Carla Mazefsky, PhD.
- University of Virginia - Neurodevelopmental Biomarkers of Late Diagnosis in Female and Gender Diverse ASD, Kevin Pelphrey, PhD, Lauren Kenworthy, PhD, and Allison Jack, PhD.
- Johns Hopkins University – Combining Advances in Genomics and Environmental Science to Accelerate Actionable Research and Practice in ASD, Heather Volk, PhD, and Christine Ladd-Acosta, PhD.