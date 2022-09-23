The National Institutes of Health awards $100M in autism research grants

Nathan Tucker -

The National Institutes of Health awarded $100 million to support nine Autism Centers of Excellence, according to a Sept. 6 news release.

The funding will support research at individual research centers working on projects to understand and develop interventions for autism spectrum disorder. 

2022 Autism Centers of Excellence grants: 

  • Columbia University Health Sciences - Prospective Genetic Risk Evaluation and Assessment in Autism, by Wendy Chung, MD, PhD and Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele, MD.

  • Stanford University - Center for Sleep in Autism Spectrum Disorder, Joachim Hallmayer, MD.

  • The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Brain and Behavior Study of ASD from Infancy through Adolescence, Joseph Piven, MD.

  • Drexel University - Public Health and Autism Science Advancing Equitable Strategies Across the Life Course, Diana Robins, PhD and Diana Schendel, PhD.

  • Duke University - Translational Digital Health and Computational Approach to Early Identification, Outcome Monitoring and Biomarker Discovery in ASD, Geraldine Dawson, PhD.

  • The University of Wisconsin-Madison - Toward Healthy Aging in Adults with Autism: A Longitudinal Clinical and Multimodal Brain Imaging Study, Janet Lainhart, MD, Andrew Alexander, PhD, and Brandon Zielinski, MD, PhD.

  • University of Pittsburgh - Mental Health in Autistic Adults: An RDoC Approach, Carla Mazefsky, PhD. 

  • University of Virginia - Neurodevelopmental Biomarkers of Late Diagnosis in Female and Gender Diverse ASD, Kevin Pelphrey, PhD, Lauren Kenworthy, PhD, and Allison Jack, PhD. 

  • Johns Hopkins University – Combining Advances in Genomics and Environmental Science to Accelerate Actionable Research and Practice in ASD, Heather Volk, PhD, and Christine Ladd-Acosta, PhD.

