The cost of COVID-19 treatment, vaccinations by the numbers

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an expensive endeavor in the U.S. when it comes to providing treatment in hospitals and ramping up vaccinations.

Here are six things to know about the cost of COVID-19 treatment and vaccinations, as reported on by Becker's.

1. The median total cost of treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 2020 was $11,267, and the median cost per day was $1,772, according to a study published by Advances in Therapy.

2. The same study found that for intensive care unit patients, the median total cost was $13,443 and the median cost per day was $2,902.

3. The cost of complex and noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization in each state varies, according to Fair Health. Nevada has the highest average charge for complex COVID-19 hospitalization at $472,213, and Maryland has the lowest at $131,965.

4. When looking at only unvaccinated adults in the U.S., COVID-19 hospitalizations cost $13.9 billion from June to November 2021, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The average cost of a COVID-19 treatment is $20,000.

5. From July to August 2021, the cost of hospitalized unvaccinated adults was $5.7 billion, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

6. The average price hospitals charge insurers for Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines varies by state and the type of vaccine, a study by Hospital Pricing Specialists found. Virginia had the highest average charge for a Pfizer vaccine at $187.77. Delaware had the highest average charge for a Moderna vaccine at $177.94. Florida had the highest average charge for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at $172.59.