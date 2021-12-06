How much hospitals charge for J&J, Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, by state

- Small
The average price hospitals charge for a COVID-19 vaccine varies drastically by state and type of vaccine, according to a nationwide study conducted by Hospital Pricing Specialists.
For the analysis, Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed outpatient claims from 5,428 hospitals across the U.S., comparing what they charge for the COVID-19 vaccines.
Hospitals in Virginia had the highest average charge for a Pfizer vaccine at $187.77, hospitals in Delaware had the highest average charge for a Moderna vaccine at $177.94 and hospitals in Florida charged the most for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at $172.59.
Here is the average hospital charge for a dose of each of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Pfizer
Alabama — $60.19
Alaska — $101.66
Arizona — $37.80
Arkansas — $39.15
California — $128.75
Colorado — $50.74
Connecticut — $62.25
Delaware — $61.15
District of Columbia — $88.26
Florida — $73.76
Georgia — $160.92
Hawaii — $63.67
Idaho — $32.54
Illinois — $116.57
Indiana — $156.65
Iowa — $50.93
Kansas — $63.48
Kentucky — $68.30
Louisiana — $37.20
Maine — $26.69
Maryland — $136.56
Massachusetts — $61.86
Michigan — $49.29
Minnesota — $35.10
Mississippi — $72.87
Missouri — $38.85
Montana — $30.27
Nebraska — $44.74
Nevada — $31.85
New Hampshire — $116.87
New Jersey — $148.75
New Mexico — $39.91
New York — $105.65
North Carolina — $151.48
North Dakota — $44.64
Ohio — $45.31
Oklahoma — $77.32
Oregon — $28.11
Pennsylvania — $105.89
Rhode Island — $129.39
South Carolina — $161.57
South Dakota — $56.17
Tennessee — $52.73
Texas — $89.25
Utah — $38.99
Vermont — $30.47
Virginia — $187.77
Washington — $41.97
West Virginia — $33.10
Wisconsin — $113.31
Wyoming — $42.33
Moderna
Alabama — $60.38
Alaska — $60.32
Arizona — $47.53
Arkansas — $52.20
California — $86.08
Colorado — $45.58
Connecticut — $67.88
Delaware — $177.94
District of Columbia — $29.16
Florida — $51.11
Georgia — $117.96
Hawaii — $54.64
Idaho — $43.24
Illinois — $121.48
Indiana — $121.25
Iowa — $38.25
Kansas — $50.83
Kentucky — $56.24
Louisiana — $163.36
Maine — $86.14
Maryland — $37.42
Massachusetts — $101.75
Michigan — $103.77
Minnesota — $111.92
Mississippi — $139.67
Missouri — $114.57
Montana — $48.89
Nebraska — $49.44
Nevada — $151.66
New Hampshire — $96.58
New Jersey — $56.55
New Mexico — $109.08
New York — $79.76
North Carolina — $122.74
North Dakota — $38.13
Ohio — $103.93
Oklahoma — $112.09
Oregon — $69.70
Pennsylvania — $56.80
Rhode Island — $17.10
South Carolina — $76.68
South Dakota —$52.57
Tennessee — $88.88
Texas — $123.06
Utah — $41.98
Vermont — $35.69
Virginia — $46.59
Washington — $74.78
West Virginia — $28.10
Wisconsin — $58.92
Wyoming — $34.79
J&J
Alabama — $135.08
Alaska — $34.50
Arizona — $46.96
Arkansas — $46.00
California — $101.15
Colorado — $105.00
Connecticut — $68.49
Delaware — N/A
District of Columbia — $45.00
Florida — $172.59
Georgia — $86.50
Hawaii — N/A
Idaho — $44.17
Illinois — $41.65
Indiana — $64.67
Iowa — $85.00
Kansas — $55.40
Kentucky — $73.42
Louisiana — $76.80
Maine — $34.40
Maryland — $34.23
Massachusetts — $71.36
Michigan — $74.44
Minnesota — $46.32
Mississippi — $67.50
Missouri — $36.75
Montana — $43.08
Nebraska — N/A
Nevada — $28.39
New Hampshire — $37.52
New Jersey — $76.92
New Mexico — $54.76
New York — $66.62
North Carolina — $60.84
North Dakota — $62.82
Ohio — $68.13
Oklahoma — $84.87
Oregon — $47.82
Pennsylvania — $106.78
Rhode Island — $38.60
South Carolina — N/A
South Dakota — $61.41
Tennessee — $106.33
Texas — $80.55
Utah — $45.51
Vermont — N/A
Virginia — $48.00
Washington — $56.30
West Virginia — N/A
Wisconsin — $69.65
Wyoming — $31.08