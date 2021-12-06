How much hospitals charge for J&J, Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, by state

The average price hospitals charge for a COVID-19 vaccine varies drastically by state and type of vaccine, according to a nationwide study conducted by Hospital Pricing Specialists.

For the analysis, Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed outpatient claims from 5,428 hospitals across the U.S., comparing what they charge for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Hospitals in Virginia had the highest average charge for a Pfizer vaccine at $187.77, hospitals in Delaware had the highest average charge for a Moderna vaccine at $177.94 and hospitals in Florida charged the most for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at $172.59.

Here is the average hospital charge for a dose of each of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Pfizer

Alabama — $60.19

Alaska — $101.66

Arizona — $37.80

Arkansas — $39.15

California — $128.75

Colorado — $50.74

Connecticut — $62.25

Delaware — $61.15

District of Columbia — $88.26

Florida — $73.76

Georgia — $160.92

Hawaii — $63.67

Idaho — $32.54

Illinois — $116.57

Indiana — $156.65

Iowa — $50.93

Kansas — $63.48

Kentucky — $68.30

Louisiana — $37.20

Maine — $26.69

Maryland — $136.56

Massachusetts — $61.86

Michigan — $49.29

Minnesota — $35.10

Mississippi — $72.87

Missouri — $38.85

Montana — $30.27

Nebraska — $44.74

Nevada — $31.85

New Hampshire — $116.87

New Jersey — $148.75

New Mexico — $39.91

New York — $105.65

North Carolina — $151.48

North Dakota — $44.64

Ohio — $45.31

Oklahoma — $77.32

Oregon — $28.11

Pennsylvania — $105.89

Rhode Island — $129.39

South Carolina — $161.57

South Dakota — $56.17

Tennessee — $52.73

Texas — $89.25

Utah — $38.99

Vermont — $30.47

Virginia — $187.77

Washington — $41.97

West Virginia — $33.10

Wisconsin — $113.31

Wyoming — $42.33

Moderna

Alabama — $60.38

Alaska — $60.32

Arizona — $47.53

Arkansas — $52.20

California — $86.08

Colorado — $45.58

Connecticut — $67.88

Delaware — $177.94

District of Columbia — $29.16

Florida — $51.11

Georgia — $117.96

Hawaii — $54.64

Idaho — $43.24

Illinois — $121.48

Indiana — $121.25

Iowa — $38.25

Kansas — $50.83

Kentucky — $56.24

Louisiana — $163.36

Maine — $86.14

Maryland — $37.42

Massachusetts — $101.75

Michigan — $103.77

Minnesota — $111.92

Mississippi — $139.67

Missouri — $114.57

Montana — $48.89

Nebraska — $49.44

Nevada — $151.66

New Hampshire — $96.58

New Jersey — $56.55

New Mexico — $109.08

New York — $79.76

North Carolina — $122.74

North Dakota — $38.13

Ohio — $103.93

Oklahoma — $112.09

Oregon — $69.70

Pennsylvania — $56.80

Rhode Island — $17.10

South Carolina — $76.68

South Dakota —$52.57

Tennessee — $88.88

Texas — $123.06

Utah — $41.98

Vermont — $35.69

Virginia — $46.59

Washington — $74.78

West Virginia — $28.10

Wisconsin — $58.92

Wyoming — $34.79

J&J

Alabama — $135.08

Alaska — $34.50

Arizona — $46.96

Arkansas — $46.00

California — $101.15

Colorado — $105.00

Connecticut — $68.49

Delaware — N/A

District of Columbia — $45.00

Florida — $172.59

Georgia — $86.50

Hawaii — N/A

Idaho — $44.17

Illinois — $41.65

Indiana — $64.67

Iowa — $85.00

Kansas — $55.40

Kentucky — $73.42

Louisiana — $76.80

Maine — $34.40

Maryland — $34.23

Massachusetts — $71.36

Michigan — $74.44

Minnesota — $46.32

Mississippi — $67.50

Missouri — $36.75

Montana — $43.08

Nebraska — N/A

Nevada — $28.39

New Hampshire — $37.52

New Jersey — $76.92

New Mexico — $54.76

New York — $66.62

North Carolina — $60.84

North Dakota — $62.82

Ohio — $68.13

Oklahoma — $84.87

Oregon — $47.82

Pennsylvania — $106.78

Rhode Island — $38.60

South Carolina — N/A

South Dakota — $61.41

Tennessee — $106.33

Texas — $80.55

Utah — $45.51

Vermont — N/A

Virginia — $48.00

Washington — $56.30

West Virginia — N/A

Wisconsin — $69.65

Wyoming — $31.08