Tenet sees patient volume returning, has $2.7B excess cash

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is starting to see patient volume return to pre-COVID-19 levels, the 65-hospital system said in an investor presentation July 16.

The system saw its patient volume drop most significantly in April, with a 33 percent drop in admissions, 55 percent drop in hospital surgical cases and 80 percent drop in its USPI surgical cases. The drop in volume occurred after elective procedures were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in the first week of June, Tenet said patient admissions have recovered to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, hospital surgeries have recovered to 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels and USPI surgical cases have rebounded to 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels.



The patient volume return signals a positive step for Tenet, according to the presentation.



To help mitigate losses from the pandemic, Tenet took several steps, including furloughing 10 percent of its workforce, slashing capital spending and loading up on liquidity by offering $1.3 billion in secured notes and boosting its line of credit.

The system also received more than $2.5 billion total from various federal relief programs.

"We do appreciate the stimulus we've received so far because we did lose a significant amount of revenue in April," Tenet CEO Ron Rittenmeyer told investors July 16.



The cost-cutting and cash-raising initiatives paid off, Tenet said. As of July 15, the system had about $2.7 billion in excess cash on hand and a credit line of $1.9 billion with no borrowing.

However, Tenet noted that it needs to repay by April 2021 $1.5 billion to Medicare that was received in the form of advance payments.

