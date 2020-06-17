8 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Eight hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking philanthropy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Care New England Health System (Providence, R.I) seeks a philanthropy officer.

2. Cooper University Hospital (Camden, N.J.) seeks a senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer.

3. McLaren Health Care (Flint, Mich.) seeks a major gifts officer.

4. Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine) seeks a philanthropy director

5. Northwest Hospital (South Bend, Wash.) seeks a philanthropy director.

6. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio) seeks a major gifts officer.

7. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a chief philanthropy officer.

8. Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a philanthropy operations director.

More articles on finance:

Texas health system refiles for bankruptcy

Tower Health to cut 1,000 jobs

How much federal COVID-19 aid are safety-net hospitals getting? A state-by-state analysis

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.