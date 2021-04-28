System glitch causes North Carolina health center to bill patients for COVID-19 tests

Faison, N.C.-based Goshen Medical Center erroneously billed some patients for COVID-19 tests, local ABC affiliate WCTI-TV reported April 27.

WCTI-TV said several people contacted the station saying they had received a bill for a COVID-19 test they received at Goshen Medical Center.

Goshen Medical Center told the station that all of its COVID-19 tests are free, and the bills occured because of a glitch in its billing system. The medical group practice said any patient who paid their bill for a COVID-19 test should call with proof of payment ready so that it can be refunded.

More articles on healthcare finance:

What's the most common service for which patients face out-of-networks bills?

White House completes review of CMS inpatient payment rate changes

Physician viewpoint: Low reimbursement is causing an anesthesiologist shortage in Michigan

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.