White House completes review of CMS inpatient payment rate changes

The White House has finished its review of the CMS proposed rule to update inpatient and long-term care payment rates next year, according to Bloomberg Government.

With the review from the White House complete, the proposed rule can be released anytime by CMS, according to the report.

The proposed rule would reviseMedicare's hospital inpatient and long-term care hospital prospective payment systems for operating and capital-related costs. It also would establish new requirements for quality reporting by some Medicare providers.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Hospital price transparency PSA debuts during Oscars

UHS records $209M profit, plans to return $188M in relief aid

Margins remain narrow for US hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.