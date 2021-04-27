Hospital price transparency PSA debuts during Oscars

A public service announcement airing for the first time during the Oscars award show April 25 features a rule hospitals are all too familiar with: price transparency.

The PSA, sponsored by a group called "Power to the Patients," is aimed at increasing public awareness around the new regulations. As of Jan. 1, hospitals are required to publish a user-friendly list of prices for 300 shoppable services online and make public "a machine-readable file containing a list of all standard charges for all items and services."



The PSA, which features actors Susan Sarandon and Cynthia Erivo, is part of a larger campaign led by Power to the Patients that includes artwork "aimed at increasing awareness and combatting hidden prices in healthcare."

View the full PSA here.

Read more here.

