'Still feeling the crush': Congress urged to reverse Medicare cuts, give more pandemic aid to hospitals

A national television ad launched April 20 urges Congress to reverse Medicare cuts and provide additional COVID-19 relief to hospitals across the U.S.

The ad campaign is from the Coalition to Protect America's Health Care, of which the American Hospital Association is a founding member.



The ad says that while many Americans want to move on from the pandemic, "the virus isn't finished" and "hospitals are still feeling the crush of the pandemic."



"The delta and omicron surges flooded hospitals with record cases, putting more pressure on front-line workers," the ad states. "Hospitals face workforce shortages that threaten patient care, while supply chains and skyrocketing inflation drive up costs. Congress must act to reverse Medicare cuts and provide additional COVID relief."



Hospitals have said the pandemic relief allocated to providers, which has dried up, was a lifeline as the pandemic increased expenses.



U.S. lawmakers also will soon resume negotiations on a $10 billion COVID-19 relief package after a two-week recess.