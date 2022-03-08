COVID-19 funding is tapped out, HHS says

None of the COVID-19 funding Congress previously provided to HHS remains unallocated, including funding for vaccines, testing and therapeutics, according to information sent to Congress and obtained by The Washington Post.

The White House has asked Congress to approve an additional $22.5 billion in COVID-19 aid. Some Senate Republicans have requested a fuller accounting of how the federal government spent roughly $6 trillion in pandemic aid before authorizing supplemental funding, according to the Post.

Lawmakers say they are close to an agreement to provide more COVID-19 relief, but the amount still isn't locked in. Congress is expected to include at least $15 billion in funding, The Hill reported March 7.