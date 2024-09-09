Steward hospital hearings pushed back in four states

Dallas-based Steward Health Care filed a Sept. 9 notice to push back the sale hearing dates for some of its hospitals across four states.

In the notice, obtained by Becker's, the sale hearing for Steward's hospitals in Arkansas and Louisiana have moved from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12.

Big Spring, Texas-based Scenic Mountain Medical Center, Port Arthur, Texas-based The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital, Lauderdale Lakes-based Florida Medical Center, Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital, Miami-based North Shore Medical Center and Hialeah-based Palmetto Hospital have also had their sale hearing moved from Sept. 10 to an undetermined date.

Steward, which sought Chapter 11 protection May 6, has been working to offload the remainder of its 31 hospitals. The for-profit health system closed two of its Massachusetts hospitals on Aug. 31 and received bankruptcy court approval to sell six other state hospitals on Sept. 4.

The health system also has a Sept. 10 hearing regarding the sale of its Florida "space coast hospitals" to Orlando (Fla.) Health for $439.42 million in cash. The hospitals include Rockledge (Fla.) Regional Medical Center, Melbourne (Fla.) Regional Medical Center, Sebastian (Fla.) River Medical Center and some of Steward Medical Group's practices in Northern Florida.

