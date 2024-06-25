State won't interfere with HCA California hospital service cuts, closures

The California Department of Health will not interfere with San Jose, Calif.-based Regional Medical Center's plans to close its trauma center and reduce other services amid local stakeholder backlash.

The hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, shared plans in mid-February to end its trauma services in August.

The decision will affect less than 2% of its patients, Carmella Gutierrez, a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Along with the closure, Regional Medical Center's ST-elevation myocardial infarction and comprehensive stroke programs will also be reduced through a transition plan. The hospital is also bringing 20 additional beds to its emergency department.

"We have abided by all state laws and regulations as we prepare to implement these changes," Ms. Gutierrez said. "Our discussions with California regulators have been supportive and focused on seamless transitions and ways to provide daily operations, including cardiologists available 24/7 and Cath Lab services available daily."

In mid-April, the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors pleaded for the state to intervene and reject the hospital's planned trauma center closure after a service reduction report from the county's Emergency Medical Services Agency revealed that the hospital sees around 2,450 trauma patients annually, making up 25% of Santa Clara County's trauma cases.

Each general acute care hospital in the state must provide eight basic services: anesthesia, medical, nursing, surgical, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy and dietary services, a spokesperson for the state department of health told Becker's.

Hospitals can also choose to offer supplemental services, including emergency medical services, pediatric care, including neonatal intensive care units, maternity care, stroke services, and psychiatric care.

"While any reduction of supplemental services is concerning, CDPH cannot compel facilities to provide them," the state department of health statement said. "Rather, the law requires that CDPH and other agencies be notified about facilities' intent to close, reduce, or eliminate supplemental services so that local agencies can coordinate, for example, regarding emergency medical services. CDPH is monitoring this situation, and basic services at the hospital continue to be provided."

Becker's has reached out to the County of Santa Clara and will update this story should more information become available.