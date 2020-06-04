State-by-state breakdown of $250M supplemental CARES Act funding
The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, a division of HHS, has provided an additional $250 million to support pandemic preparedness and response activities in the U.S.
The funding will support the National Special Pathogen System, which aims to bolster and support a cohesive U.S. response to infectious diseases now and in the future. The funds are authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Below is a breakdown of how much of the $250 million in funding that each state received:
Alabama: $3.3 milion
Alaska: $1.5 million
Arizona: $3.9 million
Arkansas: $3.9 million
California: $17.3 million
Colorado: $4.3 million
Connecticut: $3 million
Delaware: $1.5 million
District of Columbia: $2.2 million
Florida: $12.6 million
Georgia: $7.3 million
Hawaii: $1.5 million
Idaho: $1.6 million
Illinois: $7.4 million
Indiana: $5.2 million
Iowa: $3.7 million
Kansas: $3.6 million
Kentucky: $3.4 million
Louisiana: $4.3 million
Maine: $2.2 million
Maryland: $4.5 million
Massachusetts: $5.7 million
Michigan: $7.1 million
Minnesota: $5.1 million
Mississippi: $3.3 million
Missouri: $5 million
Montana: $2 million
Nebraska: $3.2 million
Nevada: $1.8 million
New Hampshire: $2 million
New Jersey: $5.7 million
New Mexico: $1.9 million
New York: $7.3 million
North Carolina: $5.8 million
North Dakota: $2.2 million
Ohio: $7.8 million
Oklahoma: $4 million
Oregon: $3 million
Pennsylvania: $9.3 million
Rhode Island: $2.2 million
South Carolina: $3.4 million
South Dakota: $2.6 million
Tennessee: $4.7 million
Texas: $15.1 million
Utah: $1.9 million
Vermont: $1.5 million
Virginia: $5.2 million
Washington: $5.5 million
West Virginia: $2.7 million
Wisconsin: $5.4 million
Wyoming: $1.8 million
Note: Other territories of the U.S., including Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, also received funding.
