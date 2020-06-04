State-by-state breakdown of $250M supplemental CARES Act funding

The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, a division of HHS, has provided an additional $250 million to support pandemic preparedness and response activities in the U.S.

The funding will support the National Special Pathogen System, which aims to bolster and support a cohesive U.S. response to infectious diseases now and in the future. The funds are authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Below is a breakdown of how much of the $250 million in funding that each state received:

Alabama: $3.3 milion

Alaska: $1.5 million

Arizona: $3.9 million

Arkansas: $3.9 million

California: $17.3 million

Colorado: $4.3 million

Connecticut: $3 million

Delaware: $1.5 million

District of Columbia: $2.2 million

Florida: $12.6 million

Georgia: $7.3 million

Hawaii: $1.5 million

Idaho: $1.6 million

Illinois: $7.4 million

Indiana: $5.2 million

Iowa: $3.7 million

Kansas: $3.6 million

Kentucky: $3.4 million

Louisiana: $4.3 million

Maine: $2.2 million

Maryland: $4.5 million

Massachusetts: $5.7 million

Michigan: $7.1 million

Minnesota: $5.1 million

Mississippi: $3.3 million

Missouri: $5 million

Montana: $2 million

Nebraska: $3.2 million

Nevada: $1.8 million

New Hampshire: $2 million

New Jersey: $5.7 million

New Mexico: $1.9 million

New York: $7.3 million

North Carolina: $5.8 million

North Dakota: $2.2 million

Ohio: $7.8 million

Oklahoma: $4 million

Oregon: $3 million

Pennsylvania: $9.3 million

Rhode Island: $2.2 million

South Carolina: $3.4 million

South Dakota: $2.6 million

Tennessee: $4.7 million

Texas: $15.1 million

Utah: $1.9 million

Vermont: $1.5 million

Virginia: $5.2 million

Washington: $5.5 million

West Virginia: $2.7 million

Wisconsin: $5.4 million

Wyoming: $1.8 million

Note: Other territories of the U.S., including Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, also received funding.

To find a list of how the initial $100 million grant from HHS for pandemic preparedness was split up, click here.

