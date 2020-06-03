HHS gives $250M to hospitals for pandemic, national infectious disease response

HHS has provided hospitals and health systems an additional $250 million to support their pandemic response and advance the goals of the National Special Pathogen System.

The special pathogen system seeks to enhance the U.S. response to infectious diseases now and in the future.

The funds, authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, will support healthcare organizations' workforce training initiatives, telemedicine expansions and protective gear procurement. It also aims to better coordinate pandemic responses across regional, state and local facilities.

"By supporting coordination among different healthcare facilities across a region, HHS is helping communities care for COVID-19 patients while also addressing day-to-day medical needs," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

