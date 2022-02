State-by-state breakdown of $11B phase 4 Provider Relief Fund payments

HHS has provided about $11 billion of the $17 billion in phase 4 of the Provider Relief Fund payments, which went to more than 74,000 providers.

About $9 billion was provided in December and about $2 billion was disseminated in January.

Here is a breakdown by state and the District of Columbia of the total allocated amount so far and the total number of providers that received payments, according to the Health Resources & Services Administration:



Alabama

Total payments: $124.4 million

Total providers: 974



Alaska

Total payments: $25.9 million

Total providers: 262



Arizona

Total payments: $112.9 million

Total providers: 1,091



Arkansas

Total payments: $106.5 million

Total providers: 674



California

Total payments: $1.3 billion

Total providers: 9,990



Colorado

Total payments: $162.8 million

Total providers: 1,294



Connecticut

Total payments: $169.8 million

Total providers: 991



Delaware

Total payments: $25.4 million

Total providers: 183



District of Columbia

Total payments: $16.6 million

Total providers: 138



Florida

Total payments: $501.8 million

Total providers: 4,056



Georgia

Total payments: $265.7 million

Total providers: 1,993



Hawaii

Total payments: $67.3 million

Total providers: 419



Idaho

Total payments: $40.2 million

Total providers: 348



Illinois

Total payments: $430.4 million

Total providers: 2,941



Indiana

Total payments: $189.3 million

Total providers: 971



Iowa

Total payments: $102.2 million

Total providers: 840



Kansas

Total payments: $116.2 million

Total providers: 791



Kentucky

Total payments: $167.9

Total providers: 997



Louisiana

Total payments: $173.8

Total providers: 1,395



Maine

Total payments: $91.5 million

Total providers: 338



Maryland

Total payments: $207.9 million

Total providers: 1,824



Massachusetts

Total payments: $243.6 million

Total providers: 1,680



Michigan

Total payments: $299.4 million

Total providers: 2,308



Minnesota

Total payments: $167.3 million

Total providers: 1,398



Mississippi

Total payments: $105.9 million

Total providers: 724



Missouri

Total payments: $205.9 million

Total providers: 1,385



Montana

Total payments: $27.2 million

Total providers: 310



Nebraska

Total payments: $66.3 million

Total providers: 542



Nevada

Total payments: $43.6 million

Total providers: 615



New Hampshire

Total payments: $52.5 million

Total providers: 282



New Jersey

Total payments: $300.2 million

Total providers: 2,318



New Mexico

Total payments: $31.4 million

Total providers: 305



New York

Total payments: $1.1 billion

Total providers: 5,310



North Carolina

Total payments: $223.7 million

Total providers: 1,713



North Dakota

Total payments: $17.2 million

Total providers: 159



Ohio

Total payments: $494.9 million

Total providers: 2,813



Oklahoma

Total payments: $126 million

Total providers: 860



Oregon

Total payments: $126.1 million

Total providers: 906



Pennsylvania

Total payments: $546.9 million

Total providers: 2,892



Rhode Island

Total payments: $56.5 million

Total providers: 268



South Carolina

Total payments: $105.9 million

Total providers: 778



South Dakota

Total payments: $40.3 million

Total providers: 254



Tennessee

Total payments: $369.8 million

Total providers: 1,856



Texas

Total payments: $741.4 million

Total providers: 6,074



Utah

Total payments: $53.4 million

Total providers: 333



Vermont

Total payments: $20.8 million

Total providers: 153



Virginia

Total payments: $183 million

Total providers: 1,755



Washington

Total payments: $267.1 million

Total providers: 1,455



West Virginia

Total payments: $71.8 million

Total providers: 420



Wisconsin

Total payments: $180.2 million

Total providers: 1,153



Wyoming

Total payments: $14.3 million

Total providers: 132