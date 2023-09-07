Shuttered Oklahoma hospital to reopen

Bristow, Okla.-based Carrus Lakeside Hospital has completed the necessary renovations required to get up to code and plans to reopen by the end of September, local news outlet KJRH reported Sept. 7.

The hospital, formerly known as Bristow (Okla.) Medical Center closed Jan. 1, 2022, when Sherman, Texas-based Carrus Health, took over operations. The previous hospital operators owned the licenses, and Carrus needed to get the building up to code to get a new license.

Carrus Health officials said that the building took more work than expected but that they have now passed all inspections and received all licenses. The hospital will open in phases, with the first phase making four inpatient beds available. The 21 other beds are still under construction.

Hospital officials are still working on the project but are aiming to have the building open by Sept. 18.