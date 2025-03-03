Sarasota Memorial CFO brings hometown roots to new role

Jen Rosati has been CFO of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System since February, but her ties to the community go back much further.

"I was born in Sarasota County, and I was here through high school," Ms. Rosati told Becker's March 3.

Over time, Ms. Rosati's career eventually brought her back to her hometown, where she served as vice president of financial operations for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System before becoming system CFO.

Ms. Rosati said her deep roots in the community make her role at the system even more personal.

"Every decision that I make as a finance leader, as a CFO, I think it gives me greater respect for the fact that it impacts people, whether it's patients, colleagues and team members, or the community at large," she said.

In her new role, Ms. Rosati is excited to support large system projects, like the recent approval of a $450 million hospital in North Port, Fla. The 100-bed acute care facility will be the system's third hospital.

"Being in our centennial year, having the board approve a third hospital is pretty special, and I know that the citizens of that area wish it was here yesterday," she said. "We will have a shovel in the ground in 2025, [with] around a three-year timeline to have the hospital open and operational."

Sarasota Memorial is also working to meet other community needs. It opened the Cornell Behavioral Health Pavilion in 2024 and is building a new outpatient cancer pavilion that will open in 2026.

"We need to do all of this while maintaining a strong balance sheet and our financial position," she said. "I think the key to that is the understanding that finance is a team sport … our clinical and ancillary leaders throughout the organization understand the importance of a strong operating margin, and they take a lot of pride in their ability to operate their business units and departments. I believe it's through their decision making and the partnerships with [the finance team] that we will be able to maintain our position of financial strength."





