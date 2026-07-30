Waystar names new CFO 

Revenue cycle management company Waystar has named Alpana Wegner as its next CFO, effective Aug. 1.

Ms. Wegner joins Waystar with more than 25 years of finance and operational leadership experience, including serving as CFO for several publicly traded companies, according to a July 29 news release. She was most recently CFO of Integral Ad Science, a global media technology platform.

She was previously the CFO of Secureworks, a cybersecurity provider, and Benefitfocus, a software platform for employee benefits administration serving the healthcare and employer market.

Ms. Wegner succeeds Steve Oreskovich, who is transitioning out of the role for personal reasons after serving as CFO for the past eight years. He will remain with Waystar as an advisor until June 15, 2027 to support the transition.

“Alpana is a proven financial leader growing public technology companies, demonstrating operational excellence and expanding profitability,” Waystar CEO Matt Hawkins said. “As we extend the reach of our platform and bring the autonomous revenue cycle to life, she will be an excellent guide for our finance organization with a focus on capitalizing on the significant opportunities ahead.”

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