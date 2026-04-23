5 revenue cycle leaders to know

Health systems across the U.S. continue to navigate mounting financial pressures, shifting reimbursement models and growing administrative complexity — placing revenue cycle leadership at the center of operational success. Each week, Becker’s is highlighting five revenue cycle leaders to know, recognizing executives who are driving performance, improving patient financial experiences and advancing innovative strategies to strengthen their organizations’ financial health.

Becker’s is accepting nominations for revenue cycle leaders to be featured in this weekly series and for the “Becker’s CFO and Revenue Cycle Podcast.” We are also recruiting speakers for the Becker’s IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, September 14-17, 2026, at the Hilton Chicago. Reach out to Andrew Cass (acass@beckershealthcare.com) or Alan Condon (acondon@beckershealthcare.com).

Five revenue cycle leaders to know:

Jill Buathier. Chief Revenue Cycle Officer, Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.). Ms. Buathier has served as a revenue cycle leader for Stanford Health Care since 2008 and has served in her current role as senior vice president and chief revenue cycle officer since March 2024. She provides system-wide strategic direction, goal-setting and performance management responsibilities for the hospital and professional revenue cycle for all Stanford Health Care entities. She enhances and maintains a properly functioning revenue cycle process to protect the financial assets of the system.

Carrie Donovan. Chief Revenue Officer, Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Ms. Donovan has served as senior vice president of revenue cycle at Advocate Health since the system formed in December 2022 through the merger of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health. The 69-hospital system operates in seven states. In her role, Ms. Donovan aligns human resources to maximize reimbursement and reduce costs while seeking to continuously improve the patient financial experience. Before the merger, Ms. Donovan served as system vice president of Advocate Aurora Health, where she completed Epic deployment across all Illinois sites of service.

Sarah Knodel. Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle, Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Ms. Knodel has served as senior vice president of revenue cycle for BSW Health since April 2018 and previously served as system vice president, starting in October 2014. She is responsible for the strategic management and direction of revenue cycle at the 55-hospital health system. Responsibilities include cash collection in excess of $8 billion. Under Ms. Knodel’s leadership, BSW Health is a multi-time winner of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s MAP Award for high performance in revenue cycle, including in 2026.

James Logsdon. Chief Revenue Officer, Ascension (St. Louis). Since December 2023, Mr. Logsdon has served as senior vice president and chief revenue officer for Ascension, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the U.S. Ascension wholly owns 90 hospitals and has ownership interests in 29 additional hospitals. The system operates across 17 states and Washington, D.C. Prior to joining Ascension, his past experience includes serving as a senior vice president of revenue cycle managed services for PwC and chief operating officer of Parallon Revenue Cycle Point Solutions, a subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. He also spent more than 23 years at Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, holding various revenue cycle leadership roles.

Todd Manion. Chair of Revenue Cycle, Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mr. Manion was named revenue cycle chair of Mayo Clinic in November. He joined the system in 2021, serving as chair of coding, revenue integrity, outpatient clinical documentation improvement and provider education. In that role, he led the integration of AI into Mayo Clinic’s mid-revenue cycle operations, deploying intelligent coding tools and predictive analytics to support compliance, accuracy and billing timeliness. His leadership also helped improve cross-functional collaboration, streamline evaluation and management leveling, and reduce documentation-related delays.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.