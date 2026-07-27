10 providers seeking RCM talent 

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a charge master analyst.

2. Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital seeks a patient financial services director.

3. Boston Children’s Hospital seeks a senior director of revenue cycle performance and transformation.

4. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in Cambridge, Mass., seeks a revenue integrity senior analyst in Woburn, Mass.

5. Garnet Health, based in Middletown, N.Y., seeks a director of patient financial services.

6. Nemours Children’s Health, based in Jacksonville, Fla., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

7. Prisma Health, based in Greenville, S.C., seeks a senior charge capture analyst.

8. Southeast Georgia Health System, based in Brunswick, Ga., seeks a director of revenue cycle front end operations.

9. UW Medicine, based in Seattle, seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

10, Virtua Health, Marlton, N.J., seeks an Epic revenue cycle analyst in Mt. Laurel, N.J.

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