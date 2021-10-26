Providence St. Vincent renames pavilion after donors who gifted $100M

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center is renaming one of its pavilions after Phil and Penny Knight, who have gifted more than $100 million to the Portland, Ore., hospital.

The West Pavilion will be renamed the Phil and Penny Knight Pavilion. Mr. Knight is Nike's co-founder.



The most recent gift from the Knights was $75 million in 2019. Providence used the gift to enhance and expand care at its heart institute.

"In the end, we all want to make a difference — whether it's the work that we do here at Providence St. Vincent or in the community," said Dan Oseran, MD, executive medical director of Providence Heart Institute. "Phil and Penny, and the many dedicated donors who have given to Providence Heart Institute and Providence St. Vincent over the years, have given us the tools to make that difference."