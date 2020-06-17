Private equity pushes into healthcare: 8 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in the first half of this year.

Here are eight private equity deals announced since May 1:

1. Newlight Partners invested in Zing Health Holdings, a physician-led Medicare Advantage HMO plan.

2. Osceola Capital partnered with management to recapitalize Central Medical Group, a Flanders, N.J.-based provider of outsourced equipment management solutions for hospices.

3. Parthenon Capital invested in RxSense, a provider of pharmacy benefit management solutions.

4. CareCentrix, a health benefits manager owned by Summit Partners, acquired Turn-Key Health, a Philadelphia-based palliative care company serving health plans, hospitals and physicians.

5. Adare Pharma, a portfolio company of TPG Capital, acquired Orbis Biosciences, a Lenexa, Kan.-based pharmaceutical technology company.

6. Safeguard Medical, a portfolio company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, acquired Water-Jel Technologies, a Carlstadt, N.J.-based provider of emergency burn care products.

7. Altaris Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in 3M's drug delivery systems unit for $650 million.

8. Aspen Surgical Products, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, acquired Precept Medical Products, an Arden, N.C.-based manufacturer of single-use protective medical apparel.

