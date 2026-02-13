Prisma posts 6.6% operating margin in Q1

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health reported an operating income of $130.1 million (6.6% operating margin) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up from an operating income of $86.3 million (4.9% margin) during the same period last year, according to its Feb. 12 financial report.

Total operating revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $2 billion, up from $1.8 billion during the same period last year. Net patient service revenue was $1.8 billion, up from $1.6 billion. Other revenue was $185.5 million, up from $134.8 million.

Prisma said the 12.4% year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily driven by increased inpatient and outpatient volumes as well as growth in pharmacy revenue. The first quarter of 2026 also included three months of revenue from Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, compared to only one month last year. Prisma acquired the system on Dec. 1, 2024.

Total operating expenses were $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up from $1.7 billion during the same period last year. Salaries, wages, benefits and contracted labor totaled $1 billion, up from $949.2 million. Supplies and other expenses were $733.4 million, up from $655.2 million.

Prisma said the 10.5% year-over-year increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased inpatient and outpatient volumes including pharmaceuticals and increased inflation pressure in labor, supplies and other expenses.

The system reported a net income of $231.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $227.7 million last year.