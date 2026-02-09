Preventive screenings boost outcomes, lower spending

Patients who take advantage of zero-cost preventive screenings see better health outcomes and reduced spending, according to January research from BCBS Association and Blue Health Intelligence.

The groups reviewed claims data of BCBS members with breast or colorectal cancer. The research pointed to lower likelihood of invasive tests and treatment.

Eighty-one percent of members who were diagnosed with colorectal cancer through a preventive screening were classified in an early stage, compared to a 73% rate overall. For breast cancer, that figure was 86% during preventive screening. The early-stage rate was 82% overall.

Breast cancer treatment costs an average of $82,931 with stage 1 detection, versus $249,187 at stage 4. With colon cancer, that number jumps from $110,882 to $255,666. Early cancer detection also has a reduced risk of disease spread, and near-term spending was lower.

Overall per-member, per-month healthcare costs were 9.7% lower over 90 days and 20.4% lower over one year for those diagnosed with breast cancer in a preventive screening. For colorectal cancer, these costs were down 23.2% over 90 days and 33% over one year.

Another analysis found, in 2023, out of 5.6 million individual market members, 18.8 million of their visits included preventive services. Blues plans provided 13.1 million free visits, which is 71.7% of all its preventive care visits.

Preventive care utilization decreased as social vulnerability increased. Across preventive care, chronic conditions and health promotion were the service categories with the greatest utilization.