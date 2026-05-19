Pennsylvania hospital lays off 30, including clinical and administrative roles

Philadelphia-based St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children laid off 30 employees May 19, which included clinical and administrative roles.

The layoffs were less than 2% of St. Christopher’s 1,868 total workforce. The hospital will also wind down and close its kidney transplant program, which has low volumes, a spokesperson confirmed with Becker’s.

“Health systems in Philadelphia and across the country continue to face significant financial and operational pressures, and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children is not immune to these challenges,” the spokesperson said in a May 19 statement. “To ensure St. Christopher’s can continue serving as an irreplaceable resource for children and families across our region, we have made difficult but necessary operational and workforce changes to strengthen the hospital’s long-term future.”

The 180-bed facility is owned in partnership by Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and Drexel University in Philadelphia, according to its website.

St. Christopher’s is focused on protecting patient care access and committed to supporting the affected employees through the transition, the statement said.

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