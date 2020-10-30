Nursing homes curbing coronavirus deaths to share $333M in HHS incentives

HHS will begin distributing $333 million in performance payments to nursing homes that reduced COVID-19 infections and deaths between August and September.

More than 10,000 nursing homes will receive funds from the first round of payments, according to the Oct. 28 HHS announcement.

"We've provided nursing homes with resources and training to improve infection control, and we're rapidly providing incentives to those facilities that are making progress in the fight against COVID-19," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

The incentive payment program for nursing homes is divided into five performance cycles.

