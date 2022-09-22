Northwell exceeds $1B in fundraising campaign

Northwell announced Sept. 22 that the system-wide fundraising campaign it launched in 2018 has surpassed $1 billion.

The New Hyde Park, N.Y-based health system launched the campaign, Outpacing the Impossible, in October 2018 with the goal to raise $1 billion. Since then, nearly 170,000 donors — including individuals, corporations and foundations — contributed more than $1.02 billion. Northwell employees made up 11,600 of the donors — including 100 percent of Northwell's leadership — who collectively contributed more than $15 million.

The $1 billion breaks down to $422 million in programmatic gifts, $412 million in capital gifts and $186 million in endowment gifts. A comprehensive list of capital and programmatic achievements — and what the funds supported — can be found here.

With its $1 billion milestone met, Northwell's Outpacing the Impossible campaign will extend through December 2024 to raise an additional $400 million.

"We don't believe in limits. We set a goal to raise $1 billion and we've done that," said Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling. "The extraordinary generosity from our donors has significantly boosted advancements in research, education, prevention and treatment. Philanthropy is an investment in one another, in our community and in the future, and it saves and improves people's lives."