New York safety-net hospital receives $109M in state funding

Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., has received $109.6 million in state funding to support its stabilization efforts.

Here are four things to know:

1. The funding includes $82.1 million through the New York State Department of Health’s Vital Access Provider Assurance Program for fiscal 2025-26, and $27.5 million through an intergovernmental transfer tied to enhanced federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to a Jan. 15 hospital news release shared with Becker’s.

2. Of the former award, $25 million was delivered in August. The remaining $57.1 million, along with the $27.5 million payment, was not included in the hospital’s previously approved budget. With the new funding, Nassau University Medical Center reduced its projected 2026 operating loss from $167.1 million to $82.5 million.

3. The investment reflects state support for NUMC’s operational reforms under new leadership, the release said. Tom Stokes was named CEO in November following a unanimous board vote. He succeeded Richard Becker, MD, who had served as interim CEO following the termination of former CEO Megan Ryan.

4. The hospital is operated by Nassau Health Care Corp., which was restructured earlier in 2025 to be governed by 11 members, including six appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Nassau University Medical Center is a 530-bed tertiary-care teaching hospital that treats more than 80,000 emergency patients annually.

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