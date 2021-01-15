New York hospital gets $30.8M from county to settle back debt

New York's Nassau County agreed to pay $30.8 million to Nassau University Medical Center's parent organization to settle unpaid debts for medical services provided at the county's jail and the Uniondale-based A. Holly Patterson nursing home, according to Newsday.

Board members of NuHealth, the public benefit company that manages East Meadow-based Nassau University Medical Center, voted unanimously for the settlement Jan. 14.

The settlement pays rent for NuHealth-owned properties leased by Nassau County as well as bad debt for healthcare services and programs. It will pay for invoices dating back to 1999, which NuHealth Board Chairman Robert Detor said will give the company breathing room to plan for the hospital's future. He also said layoffs and program cuts were out of the question during board discussions.

"As the county’s only safety net hospital system, Nassau is committed to working with all of our community stakeholders to ensure the long-term financial stability of programs and services that serve our most vulnerable population," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran told Newsday.

