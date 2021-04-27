New Jersey hospital has filed lawsuits during the pandemic to collect unpaid bills

Throughout the pandemic, Elizabeth, N.J.-based Trinitas Medical Center has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against patients for unpaid bills, seeking a total of nearly $350,000, Politico reported April 27.

Trinitas, one of the largest nonprofit hospitals in New Jersey, hired debt collection firm Pressler, Felt & Warshaw to file cases against patients whose unpaid bills ranged from $15,000 to $61,000. The hospital also filed claims against the families and estates of two residents of its Brother Bonaventure Extended Care & Rehab Center nursing home for unpaid bills, according to Politico.

Doug Harris, Trinitas' vice president of marketing and public relations, told Politico net patient revenues barely cover expenses, and the hospital would be out of business unless it pursued all avenues for reimbursement.

"Patients are given adequate time to work with us to apply for federal funding and work with us for payment plans prior to claims being sent to the collection agencies," Mr. Harris said. "Accounts are sent to collections as a last measure so that we can continue to afford to give care to those who cannot afford it."

