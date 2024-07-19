MU Health Care CFO 'enthusiastic' about new role, organization growth

Greg Damron has only been in his new role as CFO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care for a little over a month, but in that time, he has learned the ins and outs of the organization.

"You just really have to find your start, to find your footing there," Mr. Damron told Becker's. "Get out and meet people. Go see the organization, see your market, and the community you're serving."

When asked to describe one word for how he feels in his new role, Mr. Damron said "enthusiastic."

His new role also comes at a time of growth for MU Health Care.

In late May, the health system opened a 160-bed children's hospital and birthing center to help meet rural healthcare needs.

"It's going to let us maintain our positioning around pediatrics," he said. "There aren't other facilities around in our area that can handle a lot of the services we provide. So for the system and the community, it just provides a great place for pediatrics to be done, and will help us not only attract patients, but faculty and perhaps eventually be able to provide more types of services."

The health system has also seen expansion through mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. In January, MU Health Care acquired Jefferson, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center. It also expanded its strategic partnership with local hospitals part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems in October.

Along with a five-year strategic plan being kicked off this fall, the health system aims to continue growth and seek out expansion opportunities.

"Over the next year, we're going to build off the work that was done in the past year around looking at cost and revenue opportunities," Mr. Damron said. "[We're] putting together multidisciplinary teams to go after opportunities around the organization to make some room financially. We've got a couple opportunities in the next year or so for payer renegotiation, so we will be assessing our positioning there."