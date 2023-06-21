Mississippi gubernatorial candidates and their very different ideas on the state's healthcare woes

Mississippi's healthcare system is facing extreme financial challenges, and the two candidates seeking the governorship have diametrically opposed stances on how to face them, according to a June 16 Mississippi Today report.

Approximately a third of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closure, the report said. Larger health systems such as Jackson-based St. Dominic Health Services recently laid off 157 workers, and its CEO resigned.

Current Gov. Tate Reeves is firmly opposed to Medicaid expansion for Mississippi and prefers deregulation, such as abandoning certificate of need laws, as the solution. His opponent, Brandon Presley, has called for Medicaid expansion, something that would lead to a further estimated $1 billion of funds for the state.

"I don't think the answer to our biggest issues, however, is massively expanding welfare," Mr. Reeves said of Medicaid expansion.

The real reason behind Mr. Reeves' opposition is "cheap, petty politics," said Mr. Presley.

"It is ridiculous to think that giving 230,000 working people healthcare because they're working is somehow welfare," Mr. Presley said. “That's ridiculous. That's just totally ridiculous."