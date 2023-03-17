Most Mississippians want Medicaid expansion; governor says no

A large majority of Mississipians confirmed the widespread wish for that state to approve Medicaid expansion even as the governor refuses to entertain the idea.

Three-quarters of Mississippians, including 59 percent who identified as Republicans, said in a poll conducted March 6 to 8 that lawmakers should "accept federal funds to expand Medicaid," according to a March 16 report from The Scott County Times. Mississippi is one of 10 states that have not allowed such expansion.

In addition to the 75 percent of Mississippians wanting Medicaid expansion, 71 percent said they believe lawmakers should address the growing crisis in the state's hospital and healthcare systems by passing long-term funding solutions.

In February, the Mississippi House of Representatives approved $80 million in funding for the state's healthcare providers, something many lawmakers termed a "Band-Aid" solution. Approximately $1 billion in funding could be released if Medicaid expansion was approved.

Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, is up for re-election in November, and he has remained committed to his opposition to Medicaid expansion, ABC News reported March 16.

"Don't simply cave under the pressure of Democrats and their allies in the media who are pushing for the expansion of Obamacare, welfare and socialized medicine," Mr. Reeves said during his annual State of the State address Jan. 30, according to The Scott County Times. "You have my word that if you stand up to the left's push for endless government-run healthcare, I will stand with you."