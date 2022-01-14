MedPAC recommends payment rate boost for hospitals in 2023

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission voted to approve a recommendation to boost the hospital payment rate for fiscal year 2023, according to the American Hospital Association.

The panel, which advises Congress on Medicare reimbursement policies each year, voted to recommend boosting the inpatient hospital payment rate by the amount determined under current law, which is expected to be 2.5 percent for 2023.

Although hospitals would see a payment rate boost, the panel voted to recommend a 5 percent payment rate decrease for skilled nursing, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and home health agencies.

The panel also voted to recommend no increase to physician payment for fiscal 2023.

MedPAC also voted to recommend eliminating a 2022 pay increase for ambulatory surgical centers and require the centers to report cost data.

