Marshfield Clinic extends debt service waivers ahead of Essentia deal

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is extending any debt coverage obligation waivers until the end of 2023, the system said in an Aug. 9 filing.

The 11-hospital system, which is due to combine with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health to form a 25-hospital system by the end of the year, made the filing under the title "reflecting financial difficulties."

Marshfield Clinic reported a revised operating margin for the first quarter of -5.4 percent July 7. Its operating loss was revised downward to $42.1 million for the period.