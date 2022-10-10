Kettering Health Foundation surpasses $100M

Kettering (Ohio) Health Foundation has exceeded $100 million in gifts received and funds dispersed, according to an Oct. 10 news release.

Founded in 1974, Kettering Health Foundation is the supporting arm of Kettering Health Main Campus and raises money to support initiatives to improve the health of the community.

Notable projects from the foundation include facility improvements to Schuster Heart Hospital and the pavilion at Kettering Health Main Campus, scholarships to nursing school, financial assistance for patients and financial support for employees.

"Throughout the last 48 years, Kettering Health Foundation strategically invested in programs designed to drive innovation and keep Kettering Health on the forefront of modern medicine," Rick Thie, president of Kettering Health Foundation, said in the release. "Our community can access the high-quality care they deserve when we focus time and resources on facility improvement, equipment and technology, employee and patient assistance, and support of Kettering College."

Kettering Health includes 14 medical centers, more than 120 outpatient facilities and over 1,800 physicians across Ohio, according to the the health system's website.