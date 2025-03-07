Jefferson 'looking at' moving HQ out of Philadelphia

Jefferson Health is considering moving its headquarters out of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported March 6.

Executives are considering the move since one third of Jefferson's footprint is now in the Lehigh Valley.

The Oct. 1 merger with Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network created a $15 billion organization and one of the top 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the country. Jefferson now includes 32 hospitals, more than 700 care sites and more than 65,000 employees.

"One of the things we have to think about … is does it make sense for our headquarters to be [in Center City]," CEO Joseph Cacchione, MD, told the Philadelphia Business Journal. "A third of our health system is in the Lehigh Valley, so there's an inefficiency to that."

While nothing is currently in the works, Dr. Cacchione said the health system is "looking at" potentially moving its headquarters elsewhere.

Jefferson did not respond to Becker's request for comment.