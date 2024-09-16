How supply costs are trending at 18 systems

On average, supply costs comprise about 10.5% of a hospital's budget, the American Hospital Association said its "Cost of Caring" report, citing data from Strata Decision Technology.

Having adequate and up-to-date medical supplies, devices and equipment are necessary for hospitals to deliver high quality care to patients, AHA said, but "most of these items are expensive to acquire and maintain and rely on increasingly volatile global supply chains."

Here is a look at how supply costs have grown year over year at 18 health systems for the quarter ended June 30:

Note: This is not a comprehensive list. Figures are taken from health systems' quarterly financial reports.

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

Q2 patient care supply costs: $309.2 million (+10.2% YOY)

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Q2 supply and service costs: $393.2 million (+11.4% YOY)

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Q2 supply costs: $680.9 million (+9.6% YOY)

Cleveland Clinic

Q2 supply costs: $392.8 million (+4.8% YOY)

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Q2 supply costs: $483 million (-4.2% YOY)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Q2 supply costs: $2.6 billion (+6.3% YOY)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Q2 supply costs: $125.5 million (+12.8% YOY)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Q2 supply and service costs: $1.6 billion (+13.3% YOY)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Q2 supplies and expenses: $1.4 billion (+9.8% YOY)

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

Q2 supply costs: $128.7 million (+24.3% YOY)

Orlando (Fla.) Health

Q3 supply costs: $387.1 million (+19.2% YOY)

ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

Q2 supply costs: $69.5 million (+15.5% YOY)

Scripps Health (San Diego)

Q2 supply costs: $212.7 million (+7.7% YOY)

Sharp HealthCare (San Diego)

Q3 supply costs: $159.4 million (+8.5% YOY)

SSM Health (St. Louis)

Q2 supply costs: $447.5 million (+7.4% YOY)

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Q2 supply costs: $908 million (+1.9% YOY)

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Q2 supply costs: $256.6 million (+10% YOY)

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Q2 supply costs: $388.1 million (+2% YOY)



