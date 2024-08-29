UnityPoint reverses loss with $33.9M Q2 operating gain

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health reported $33.9 million in operating income (2.6% margin) in the second quarter, reversing a $4.2 million operating loss (-0.4% margin) in the same period last year.

Second-quarter revenue increased 12.9% year over year to $1.31 billion while expenses grew by 9.6% to $1.28 billion, according to financial documents published Aug. 29. Salaries and wages increased 5.3% to $461.2 million and employee benefits rose 6.5% to $111.7 million.

Days cash on hand was 236 as of June 30, down from 246 on Dec. 31, 2023.

Net income for the second quarter was $61.4 million, compared to $1.4 million in the same period last year.