How 25 health systems' labor costs are trending

The hospital workforce is critical to the care process and is most often the largest expense on a hospital or health system's balance sheet. Even before the pandemic, labor expenses — which include costs associated with recruitment and retention, employee benefits and incentives — accounted for more than 50 percent of hospitals' total expenses, according to the American Hospital Association.

As a result, a slight increase in labor costs can have a tremendous effect on a hospital or health system's total expenses and operating margins. Hospitals across the country are focused on managing the premium cost of labor, while recruiting and retaining talent remains a priority, and the cost of supplies and drugs also increases due to inflation.

Here's how 25 health systems' labor costs are tracking based on the results of their most recent financial documents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health systems' labor costs are for the three months ended June 30. The year-over-year percentage increase/decrease is also included.

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Q2 salaries and benefits: $853.6 million (-1.2% YOY)

Ardent Health (Nashville, Tenn.)

Q2 salaries and benefits: $624.1 million (+4.3% YOY)

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)

Q2 salaries and benefits: $1.5 billion (+27.5% YOY)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Q2 employee compensation: $1.5 billion (-1.2% YOY)

Cleveland Clinic

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $2.3 billion (+8.2% YOY)

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Q2 salaries and benefits: $1.3 billion (-0.7% YOY)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Q2 salaries and benefits: $7.7 billion (+5.6% YOY)

IU Health (Indianapolis)

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $1.2 billion (+9.9% YOY)

Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.)

Q1 salaries, wages and benefits: $453.5 million (+4.5% YOY)

Lifespan (Providence, R.I.)

Q3 compensation and benefits: $501.5 million (+6.3% YOY)

Mass General Brigham (Boston)

Q3 employee compensation and benefits: $2.6 billion (+5.3% YOY)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Q2 salaries and benefits: $2.6 billion (+7% YOY)

New-York Presbyterian (New York City)

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $1.5 billion (+3.5% YOY)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Q2 salaries and benefits: $2.9 billion (+7.8% YOY)

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $572.7 million (+15.3% YOY)

Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.)

Q3 salaries and benefits: $372.8 million (+5.7% YOY)

Orlando (Fla.) Health

Q3 salaries and benefits: $876 million (+19.3% YOY)

Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio)

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $341.8 million (+1.5% YOY)

ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $370 million (-3.8% YOY)

Scripps Health (San Diego)

Q3 wages and benefits: $483.6 million (+6% YOY)

Sharp HealthCare (San Diego)

Q3 salaries, wages and benefits: $585.5 million (+6.9% YOY)

SSM Health (St. Louis)

Q2 salaries and benefits: $1 billion (+4.8% YOY)

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $2.2 billion (-5.1% YOY)

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $573 million (+5.6% YOY)

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Q2 salaries, wages and benefits: $1.9 billion (+4.9% YOY)