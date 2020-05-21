Healthcare consumer behavior: 3 trends to watch

Americans' views around healthcare access are changing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey from the Alliance of Community Health Plans and AMCP, a professional pharmacy association.

The national survey, conducted by Leede Research, asked more than 1,250 adults about how they're accessing healthcare in light of the pandemic.

Here are three key takeaways:

1. Seventy-two percent of respondents said they had "dramatically" changed their use of traditional healthcare services due to the pandemic.

2. Only 31 percent of respondents said they feel "comfortable" visiting their physician, even though physicians were cited as the most trusted source of information among respondents. Forty-one percent of respondents have delayed healthcare services, and 38 percent are planning future delays in their treatment.

3. Twenty-eight percent of respondents said they have used some type of virtual care in the past three months, almost triple pre-pandemic estimates. Eighty-nine percent of respondents said they were satisfied with their virtual experiences.

View the full survey results here.

