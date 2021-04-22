HCA profit more than doubles to $1.4B in Q1

HCA Healthcare, a 186-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., said April 22 that its revenue and profit increased in the first quarter this year.

The for-profit hospital operator posted revenue of $13.98 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 8.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, when revenue totaled $12.86 billion.

HCA said same-hospital admissions declined 4.2 percent year over year. Same-facility emergency room visits were down 18.4 percent while inpatient surgeries declined 5.4 percent. Outpatient surgeries increased 2.3 percent year over year.

"Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 16.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2020, due to increases in acuity of patients treated and favorable payer mix," HCA said in an earnings release.

After factoring in operating expenses and nonoperating items, the company ended the first quarter of this year with net income of $1.4 billion. That's up from net income of $581 million in the same period a year earlier.

